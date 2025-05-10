Arne Slot urges Liverpool fans not to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold after exit announcement as he compares potential replacement Conor Bradley to one of world's best right-backs
Arne Slot has asked Liverpool fans not to boo the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the remainder of the season as he hailed Conor Bradley.
- Slot urged fans not to boo Trent
- Compared Bradley to one of world's best right-backs
- Trent to be dropped from starting line-up against Arsenal