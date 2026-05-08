Arne Slot calms Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz injury fears as Liverpool boss provides hopeful Alexander Isak update

Liverpool enter the lunchtime kick-off knowing that a victory over a struggling Chelsea side - now under interim boss Calum McFarlane - would effectively secure Champions League football for next season. Despite the underwhelming nature of the season as a whole, Slot is determined to secure the three points required to meet the club's minimum objective.

"This season has gone in a way that even if we have three wins and positive performances, I don't think anyone will be positive about the season. It's important we get at least one win over the line which might be enough. We are trying to do it in the best possible way, performance-wise. The positive thing is a few of the players who can be really important for us are either coming back at the weekend or after the weekend. That will help us. Three wins won't silence the criticism. Therefore we need to have a much longer run of result and performances," Slot concluded.