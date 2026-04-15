Arjen Robben defended over clash with TV personality during youth game as Groningen say U14s coach did nothing wrong

The club have firmly backed their manager, explicitly dismissing the claims made against him in the media. "FC Groningen feel the need to respond to the allegations made against our colleague Arjen Robben by Wilfred Genee," the club wrote on their social media channels. "The club deny that Arjen treated the referee improperly during or around the match, which has since been confirmed by the referee himself. What we see and know is that Arjen is fanatical and enthusiastic as a trainer/coach."

They clarified that the issue actually stemmed from unwanted parental interference rather than any aggressive behaviour from their staff member.