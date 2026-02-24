Argentine clubs agree to go on strike over 'judicial persecution' of AFA president Claudio Tapia

Despite the gravity of the accusations filed by the tax authority, the AFA has maintained its innocence and challenged the foundations of the complaint. According to the tax agency, the federation allegedly failed to deposit withheld amounts within 30 calendar days of the due date, leading to the notification of significant debt notices. However, the AFA issued a firm rebuttal in a press release on Monday, stating: "The Argentine Football Association has no outstanding debts for the tax obligations that have been used as the basis for the complaint filed by ARCA, and which were used as the basis for the judicial decision to summon the authorities of this entity to give an investigative statement.

"The voluntary payment of these tax obligations was made prior to their due date, this being the basis of the argument that was already made before the intervening court, and which to this date is pending resolution by the Court of Appeals.

"ARCA intends to consider that these obligations, which are not yet due, and which it cannot even collect, become the basis for the possible commission of a tax crime, in open contradiction to current legal norms.

"In accordance with the meeting of the Professional League Executive Committee held today, the directors, by unanimous decision of all those present, requested the suspension of matchday 9 of the LPF, which runs from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8, and of the rest of the categories of our football; in repudiation of the complaint made by ARCA against the Argentine Football Association."