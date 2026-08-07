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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Argentina back Infantino: "A clear, stable and transparent model"

Argentina
World Cup

Open letter from the Argentine Football Association in support of the FIFA president

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have thrown their weight behind Gianni Infantino. In an open letter published on their website, AFA express "support for the management carried out over the last 10 years, based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model".


On the project to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors, the Argentine Football Association acknowledge "the administration's decision to withdraw a project that generated far more uncertainties than certainties", adding that FIFA "are aware of the mistakes made in that process".

  • "Similarly, you are leading an administration that has brought about profound transformation, opening the doors to all affiliated federations and confederations. Therefore, with the next FIFA Congress approaching, the AFA reiterate that the path to follow is to continue working under your leadership, in order to continue developing better and even more inclusive football," the letter addressed to Infantino concludes.

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