Arda's bus trip battle! Turan channels Hiddink cool after Shakhtar's epic journey to face PSV

Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Arda Turan expressed total pride in his players as they prepare to face PSV at the PSV Stadion. The Ukrainian side endured a long and arduous travel schedule, setting off by bus from Lviv to cross the border into Poland before flying out from Rzeszow to the Netherlands.

Turan explained that the ongoing war in Ukraine forces the team to adapt their preparations, utilizing tactical video analysis during travel rather than traditional pitch sessions.

The manager emphasized that carrying hope for the Ukrainian people overrides any physical fatigue from their journey.



