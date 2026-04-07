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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

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Arbeloa defiantly: "If any team can win in Munich, it's Real Madrid"

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The Real Madrid manager is confident in his players’ abilities: ‘Those who don’t believe in us will stay in Madrid’

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa believes his team needed a bit of luck to avoid defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and is now focusing his efforts on next week’s return leg.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid’s home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, on Tuesday evening, taking a significant step towards qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals.

Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scored Bayern’s goals in the 41st and 46th minutes, whilst Kylian Mbappé netted Real’s only goal in the 74th minute.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.



  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid pay the price for their mistakes

    Arbeloa told the media after the match: "I think it was a defeat we could have avoided if we’d had a bit of luck. We made two mistakes we should have avoided, and against teams like this, you pay the price for those mistakes."

    He added, as reported by the newspaper *Marca*: “If there is one team capable of winning in Munich, it is Real Madrid. We are Real Madrid, and we know how difficult it is to win there, but we will do our very best.”

    He noted: “All the goals were down to mistakes, generally speaking. When you try to build an attack, you have to be ready to press quickly if you lose the ball. Otherwise, what happened to us will happen; we didn’t have enough players to cover those mistakes, which cost us the two goals.”

    Read also: UEFA names Man of the Match for Real Madrid v Bayern Munich



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    Choumani's absence

    Arbeloa commented on the absence of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from the second leg, after he received a yellow card today, saying: "It’s a big loss because of the card the referee showed him, but we have faith in our substitutes."

    He added: “I also don’t understand why the Bayern Munich player (Jonathan Tah) wasn’t sent off for the foul he committed against Mbappé. These are decisions that are hard to understand.”

    He continued: “I’m counting on my players for the second leg. I admire their ambition and their determination not to lose. I’m very confident in our ability to go to Germany and win.”

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    The Return of Bellingham

    On the subject of Jude Bellingham not starting since his return from injury, Arbeloa said: “It’s not that I don’t want to play Jude, it’s just that he’s been out of action for a long time.”

    He added: “I have no doubts about my confidence in him. It makes sense to bring him back gradually. We need a player like him who can dribble and get past opponents. He has a strong character, and I can see he’s improving; he’ll be a great asset to us in Munich.”

    Bellingham came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, replacing youngster Thiago Petarch.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    The return leg

    On the second leg at the Allianz Arena: "We showed we can cause them problems and score goals. We had plenty of chances to score more."

    Arieloa continued: “Anyone who doesn’t believe us can stay in Madrid, but we’ll go to Munich with everything we’ve got to win.”

    Read also: Once again... Real Madrid fans turn on Vinícius


  • Mbappé and Carreras

    Arbeloa said of Mbappé: “I’ve seen a player who is incredibly committed, capable of turning a game on its head, and of being exactly what he is: the best player in the world. We want to see the Mbappé who wants to be Mbappé every single day.”

    As for left-back Álvaro Carreras, who struggled throughout both halves of the match against Bayern winger Michael Olise, Arbeloa explained: “He was up against one of the best players in the world, and it’s not easy to face a player like Olise. My confidence in him remains unchanged.”

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