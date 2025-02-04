This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Antony Real Betis 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Antony's on fire! Man Utd flop posts video highlights from Real Betis debut that saw him claim Player of the Match award as Bruno Fernandes & six other ex-team-mates show support

AntonyManchester UnitedB. FernandesReal BetisLaLigaJ. ZirkzeeD. DalotM. de LigtReal Betis vs Athletic Club

Antony may have flopped at Manchester United, but his Old Trafford colleagues have delighted in seeing him impress on debut for Real Betis.

  • Brazilian struggled at Old Trafford
  • Searching for lost spark in Spain
  • Familiar faces offering their support
