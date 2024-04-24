Alejandro Garnacho Antony Manchester United 2023-24Getty
'Antony should be absolutely embarrassed' - Wesley Sneijder hopes Man Utd 'lose 5-0' in FA Cup final clash with City after watching ex-Ajax winger goad Coventry players

Wesley Sneijder says Antony should be "embarrassed" for goading Coventry City's players and wants Manchester United to lose 5-0 in the FA Cup final.

  • Manchester United beat Coventry on penalties
  • Antony goads Championship side after victory
  • Sneijder slams Brazilian & hopes for FA Cup final rout
