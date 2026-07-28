Conte is a top-tier manager, one of the best around. His CV speaks for itself and it is hard to imagine he will stay out of work for long. But he is in no rush and does not need to jump on the first train that comes along. In fact, he may already have something on the table, but he is not interested in moving to Qatar or Saudi Arabia for (a lot of) money. He is waiting for the right opportunity, even if the season has already started. Tottenham were an exception in his career. The manager from Salento has always wanted to start a new adventure in the summer, go through pre-season and get his ideas across. He has always asked for time to work, to build, to shape. But times change, football moves on and you have to be ready. He will use these months to rest, recharge his batteries, and also to study and evolve. To keep himself up to date, so he can come back stronger.