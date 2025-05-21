Antonio Conte keen on sensational Juventus return amid growing strain with Napoli as Serie A champions elect prepare for summer upheaval involving Victor Osimhen and Massimiliano Allegri
Antonio Conte is reportedly seeking an exit from Napoli this summer as he looks to rejoin Juventus - despite being on the brink of the Serie A title.
- Conte on brink of winning title with Napolo
- Growing tensions with board could lead to exit
- Italian remains keen on a return to Juventus