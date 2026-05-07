Antonio Cassano reveals Lionel Messi's retirement timeline after meeting Argentine GOAT at Inter Miami training base

Former Italy international Cassano recently visited Inter Miami’s training base, where he spent significant time with Messi and his family. The encounter left a lasting impression on the former Real Madrid and Roma forward, who admitted to being starstruck by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner despite his own illustrious career in Europe.

Speaking on the Viva El Futbol podcast, Cassano detailed the warmth of the reception he received in Florida. "He spent an hour and 40 minutes with me and my family. We talked about many things. He treated me in a way I never expected. He’s the only person that, when I see him, I can’t speak, I can’t say anything," Cassano revealed.











