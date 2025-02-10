This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann's gotta catch 'em all! Atletico Madrid star bizarrely swaps match-worn shirt for Pokemon cards with fan in the stands A. Griezmann Atletico Madrid LaLiga Champions League Showbiz Antoine Griezmann has often shown off his love for Pokemon and the Atleti star was spotted trading his match-worn shirt for rare trading cards.

Streamer Darizard9 gives two Elite Trainer boxes

Streamer Darizard9 gives two Elite Trainer boxes

Prismatic Evolutions line trading card currently in demand