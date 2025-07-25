Nicolas Jackson Rasmus Hojlund Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'Another Rasmus Hojlund situation!' - Nicolas Jackson told to swerve Man Utd and join Brighton instead as Chelsea exit gathers pace

N. Jackson
R. Hoejlund
Manchester United
Chelsea
Brighton
Premier League
Transfers

Nicolas Jackson has been urged to avoid a move to Manchester United amid rumours of a potential Chelsea exit, with former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant suggesting Brighton would be a better fit for the Senegal striker. Despite interest from top clubs, the Blues have placed a hefty price tag on the forward and don't look too eager to part ways.

  • Chelsea want up to £100m for Nicolas Jackson
  • Manchester United showing interest in the striker
  • Pennant says Brighton better fit than a top-six club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below