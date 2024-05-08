Detroit City FC US Open CupTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Hindle

Another 'cupset': Detroit City knocks out reigning champions Houston Dynamo in Open Cup thriller

US Open CupUSL ChampionshipHouston Dynamo FC

USL side Detroit City FC completed a dramatic comeback to beat US Open Cup holders in the competition's Round of 32.

  • USL team overturned 2-0 deficit, won on penalties
  • Goalkeeper Carlos Saldana buried winning spot-kick
  • Reigning champions Houston out early
