This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@Atleti Another Conor Gallagher x Ed Sheeran collab! Former Chelsea star gifts pop sensation Atletico Madrid shirt ahead of sold-out shows in Spanish capital Atletico Madrid C. Gallagher Conor Gallagher has once again collaborated with Ed Sheeran after gifting a signed Atletico Madrid shirt to the pop megastar. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gallagher and Sheeran link up

Sheeran given Atletico shirts

Midfielder has previously sung his song Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup PSG ATM Match preview