Angeball rides high once again but Julen Lopetegui faces the sack! Winners and losers as Tottenham pile misery on 10-man West Ham - and what on earth was Mohammed Kudus playing at?!

It was a tale of two managers when Spurs met the Hammers on Saturday, with Postecoglou passing the torch of criticism onto his Spanish counterpart

Tottenham have won six of their last seven games in all competitions after thrashing London rivals West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus proved the pantomime villain of the day as he got the home fans on his back early on with a well-taken opening goal, bringing out his signature seated celebration in front of Spurs' behemoth single-tier stand.

Despite that fast start, the Hammers quickly crumbled and found themselves three goals down by the 60-minute mark. Dejan Kulusevski brought Tottenham level just before the break before three quick-fire goals on the other side of half-time completely flipped the script.

Yves Bissouma put the north Londoners ahead, while an own goal off the foot of Jean-Clair Todibo and a lovely finish from returning captain Son Heung-min rounded off the scoring.

Kudus' afternoon of infamy came to a premature end after he was sent off for violent conduct, with VAR decreeing he lashed out unlawfully at Pape Sarr and Micky van de Ven.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...