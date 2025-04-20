Ange Postecoglou Jose MourinhoGetty Images
Sean Walsh

'I remember Jose speaking about how difficult it was' - Ange Postecoglou points to ex-Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho as sign of Bodo/Glimt danger as Spurs prepare for Europa League semi-final with Norwegian minnows

TottenhamJ. MourinhoTottenham vs Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtEuropa LeagueA. Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham must be at their best to beat Europa League semi-finalists Bodo/Glimt as Jose Mourinho previously lost to them.

  • Spurs to face Bodo/Glimt in UEL
  • Norwegian side have history with Postecoglou & Mourinho
  • Australian coach not taking challenge lightly
