Andy Robertson provides update on Liverpool future & reveals when he'll make final decision

After a move to Tottenham failed to materialise in January, several high-profile suitors across Europe and the Premier League are expected to battle for his signature. Clarity is the priority for Robertson, who wants his next move settled before he leads his country out this summer.

"Will I make a decision before the World Cup? Yeah, that will definitely happen," Robertson confirmed, as quoted by The Daily Mirror. "For me, I will make up my mind before the summer and it’s always been in my head that I don’t want it hanging over me. I think that’s important, I don’t think anyone wants that and everyone would be in the same boat."

“If you’re out of contract and sign a new contract, or whatever you’re doing - you always want that sorted before you go into a big tournament. I have always worked towards that and have been consistent with it. It’s only eight or nine weeks, so from now until the end I’ll sit down with my family and see what we want."