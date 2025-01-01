Neymar-VerrattiGetty/GOAL/IG:@brunabiancardi@neymarjr
Ritabrata Banerjee

'The best player after Andres Iniesta' - Neymar reunites with ex-PSG team-mate amid glamorous New Year celebrations alongside pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

NeymarM. VerrattiAl HilalParis Saint-Germain

Neymar caught up with ex-Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marco Verratti as he celebrated the New Year with his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

  • Neymar met ex-PSG colleague Verratti
  • Celebrated New Year with pregnant girlfriend Bruna
  • Neymar returned from injury earlier this week
