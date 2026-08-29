Andoni Iraola makes bold Liverpool selection call as Victor Munoz handed debut start for Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool welcome Forest to Anfield for a highly anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. The fixture is a landmark occasion, marking Iraola's first home game in charge of the Reds since taking the managerial reins.

Oliver Glasner brings his Forest side to Merseyside as both clubs look to build momentum early in the new top-flight campaign. The hosts kicked off their season with a scrappy 2-2 draw against Newcastle last weekend. Iraola will be determined to secure his first competitive victory and give the Anfield faithful reason to celebrate.