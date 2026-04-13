An old acquaintance could replace Mikel Arteta, with a managerial shake-up at Arsenal reportedly looming

Fabregas is under contract with Como until 2028. Last summer, he was linked with the head-coach role at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and recent reports suggest that another former club, Chelsea FC, are monitoring his situation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal still hold a six-point lead over City in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth. However, the Sky Blues have a game in hand, and next weekend’s eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium could reshape the title race.

After the Cherries upset, Arteta told TNT Sports: “That was a slap in the face today. It’s now about how we respond. (…) We did a lot of strange things today, I’d say. We were a long way off our usual standard.”

Before Sunday’s Etihad showdown, Arsenal must first navigate the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP. The Gunners won the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to a late strike from Kai Havertz. If they progress, they will meet either Atlético Madrid or Barcelona in the semi-finals.