An inglorious farewell and an early World Cup exit loom: could a club legend never play for Real Madrid again?

Real Madrid have not disclosed how long Carvajal will be sidelined, but the defender is expected to miss the season's remaining matches because of a painful hairline fracture in his little toe. It is also uncertain whether he will ever pull on the Real Madrid shirt again.

His contract expires this summer after 13 years and 448 competitive appearances, many as captain. During that time he has won six Champions Leagues, five UEFA Super Cups and four La Liga titles.

Several Spanish outlets report that the club icon wants to extend his contract by a year, yet the sense among Real's hierarchy is that his farewell is imminent, especially since he has recently lost his place in the starting line-up.