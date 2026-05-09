Mourinho was asked about his reputation as a tactical genius. Former Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo once claimed that the Portuguese coach could predict almost exactly what would happen in a match.

"Almost," Mourinho confirmed. One forecast still stands out: "I predicted that Zaniolo would score the winning goal in the Conference League final between my Roma side and Feyenoord, and he did."

Despite his subsequent move to Benfica, his heart clearly remained in the Italian capital. When asked about his favourite city as a manager, he replied: "The most important thing is to be with the people I love. It could even be the Sahara." Then he added, "For me, at any rate, Rome is the most beautiful city in the world."