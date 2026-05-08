Could a swift resolution be imminent for Konrad Laimer and FC Bayern Munich? Despite protracted negotiations over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2027, the Austrian midfielder and the German record champions are reportedly close to an agreement, according to tz and Münchner Merkur.
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An agreement looks set to be reached! FC Bayern could soon secure a key signing
According to the report, rumours about the 28-year-old's wage demands—he currently earns around nine million euros—are unfounded. If he extends his Bayern Munich contract, Laimer could earn roughly twelve million euros per year.
Sky had recently reported that Laimer was demanding a salary of up to 15 million euros – apparently too much for Max Eberl and the club's management, prompting even honorary president Uli Hoeneß to weigh in during a recent DAZN interview.
"When you read what is allegedly being reported about his salary and his demands, you have to put it into perspective: Konny is a player I hold in very high regard. He is extremely important for the team, just as he is for the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's just not Maradona," said the club boss.
He added: "Very few clubs in Europe can even match his current salary. I don't know what Max [Eberl] and Christoph [Freund] specifically offered him, but it certainly won't have been what his agents demanded at the outset."
Laimer wants to extend his contract: "It's great fun at Bayern!"
Laimer told Servus TV in early April that "it's great fun to play football for Bayern", but stressed that "ultimately, it's about being valued—about having the performances you've delivered over the last few years recognised."
Just days later, sporting director Max Eberl acknowledged there are "two points of view" and said, "we have to see if we can find a way to bridge the gap at some point." Asked whether, without an extension, the club would have to sell him to avoid a free departure in 2027, Eberl replied with surprising calm: "He came on a free transfer, so we wouldn't be losing much."
"Time to stump up the cash!" Kroos backs Laimer contract extension
A former Bayern player disagrees with Eberl on Toni Kroos and is urging the record champions to extend the defensive midfielder's contract. "He's important to the team. He's proven his worth," Kroos said on the 'Einfach mal Luppen' podcast. "You shouldn't underestimate that with players who don't score 40 goals – you've got to pay them a euro too!"