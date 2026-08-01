Mystery surrounds the future of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior with his club Real Madrid.

Los Blancos and the player's agents opened talks over a new deal a year and a half ago, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2027. So far, the two parties have failed to reach any agreement.

Arsenal are weighing up a move for the winger in the current summer transfer window, acting on a direct request from Spanish manager Mikel Arteta.

According to The Athletic, the financial gap between Real Madrid and Vinicius remains wide. The two sides will hold a fresh round of talks next week to settle the matter.

Three options remain for the player: renew with Real Madrid, wait until next summer and leave for free once his contract expires, or move to Arsenal in the current window.