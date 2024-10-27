GOAL reviews the takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including big moments for Adams, McKennie, Weah and Pepi

With Christian Pulisic unexpectedly off for the weekend, with flooding in Bologna forcing a postponement of their match with AC Milan, the focus turned toward the U.S. men's national team's supporting cast. So many key players were missing during the October international break, largely due to injury. Several are on the mend and several made huge impacts this weekend as we start looking ahead to the November window.

When healthy, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are among the USMNT's most important players. All three were vital at the 2022 World Cup and, despite all of the changes since, all three will almost certainly be important again on the road to 2026. Yet, to start the season, all three have had ups and downs. This weekend, though, they were on the field in big moments for their clubs.

Adams made his long-awaited return from injury, while McKennie and Weah were the defining forces of a major derby in Italy, scoring and assisting in what was no doubt the game of the weekend in Europe. Meanwhile, Cole Campbell, a player that very well could be the future of the USMNT made his debut in Germany for the world's biggest talent developer, and Ricardo Pepi, No. 9 contender, sent another message to Mauricio Pochettino with a big-time brace.

It was a busy week of Americans Abroad, and GOAL breaks it all down.