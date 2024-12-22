Aaronson, Tillman and McKennie delivered some early holiday presents for their clubs as they all scored in victories

As the holiday season ramps up, much of the conversation around the U.S. men’s national team has centered on its injured stars. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, and Josh Sargent - key names in any Americans Abroad roundup - are all currently sidelined.

But while some stars are missing, others are stepping up. This weekend, there was no shortage of USMNT goalscorers.

Brenden Aaronson, Malik Tillman, and Weston McKennie all found the back of the net in their most recent matches, each adding an bow to the final stretch of their 2024 fixtures. Not every contribution came on the scoresheet, though. Tyler Adams played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s massive win, while Antonee Robinson continued to live up to his growing transfer buzz with another standout performance.

Soon, the focus will shift. The holidays bring the transfer season in January, and the rumor mill will start churning. But before that, there were big games to play across Europe - and, by and large, the USMNT's stars delivered.

GOAL takes a look at the key takeaways from the weekend that was for Americans Abroad...