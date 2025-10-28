Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, Brenden AaronsonGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Tactics and Trends - Brenden Aaronson silences doubters, Tim Weah showcases his versatility and numbers indicate how clinical Folarin Balogun can be

GOAL looks inside the numbers, tactics and trends for key U.S. internationals in Europe early in the season

The last international break was a good one for the U.S. men's national team. A draw with Ecuador and a win over Australia proved that the team is on the right track as they build towards the World Cup. That momentum has carried over to the club level, too, even for players who weren't involved in October's matches.

It's been a busy few weeks for USMNT stars, despite several injuries among the team's most recognizable players. However, while Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson have been out, others have stepped into the spotlight. It's been easy to see those standout performances, but some are worth a closer look to assess how they'll translate to the USMNT.

GOAL examines some noteworthy tactics and trends for USMNT players in Europe.

    Aaronson growing at Leeds

    Brenden Aaronson's performance against West Ham was one of those games in which only the eye test was necessary. There was the goal, of course, which is an obvious win. There was his mazy run through the entire West Ham team, too, one that was Messi or Maradona-esque right up until his shot, unfortunately for him, hit the crossbar.

    It was quite clearly Aaronson's best performance of the season. The USMNT midfielder has been quietly putting in some good shifts all season long, though, despite the criticism he so often receives.

    When looking at Aaronson's status, the expected stats stand out. Compared to other wingers, he's in the 99th percentile in just about every defensive category: tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances. He's always been a guy who provides energy and, with Leeds back in the Premier League, he's been playing as something of an inverted winger, one who helps the club survive against proven Premier League sides.

    However, there are some strong attacking stats, too. Per DataMB, Aaronson leads the Premier League's wingers in chance creation ratio. In that stat, the top five is rounded out by Jeremy Doku, Harvey Barnes, Iliman Ndiaye and Mohamed Salah. That does not, obviously, mean Aaronson is a better player or more dangerous than those in that group. But it does show that Aaronson more dangerous than many give him credit for.

    "I know that he's a player who polarises at times and gets lots of stick when he has a poorer day," Leeds boss Daniel Farke said recently. "He's a younger player who can have a bit more clarity in his actions and be a bit more clinical, but we have to back him a little bit more. He works his socks off for Leeds United. Standing ovations when he came off against Bournemouth and Spurs."

    It might be time for fans of both Leeds and the USMNT to give Aaronson more credit as he continues his evolution in the Premier League.

    Getting Balogun going at Monaco

    Despite his recent USMNT heroics, there have been some questions about Folarin Balogun's time at Monaco. Why, after dominating the league at Reims, has he not quite been able to replicate that with a bigger club? There are some obvious answers, namely, his injury last season. A look at the numbers, though, shows that Balogun hasn't dropped off nearly as much as some people think.

    During that star-making season at Reims, Balogun put up 21 goals in 2,999 minutes. That came out to .63 goals per 90, a damn good haul. He struggled in that first season at Monaco, yes, held to .37 goals per 90. But in limited time last season, he rebounded to score four goals in 615 minutes, putting him right back at .59. This season, in 419 minutes, Balogun has netted twice while also providing an assist, putting him at .43 goals per 90 and .64 goal contributions per 90.

    What does that mean? It says that his USMNT performances aren't outliers. When he has seen the field at Monaco, he's generally produced, most recently with a goal against Angers. It is just a matter of opportunity, then, for Balogun, who has made the most of his chances with the USMNT and could now do so at Monaco under new head coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

    Sorting Weah's position

    For years, Tim Weah played as a wingback on the club and as a winger for his country. Now, the roles may have flipped as the USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino continues to refine his new three-back system. That's no reason to panic. Weah looks like he'll be just fine either way.

    Since making the move to Marseille, Weah has made 12 appearances for the French side in all competitions. In those, he's played as a left-winger, left-back, right-winger and right-back. One of Weah's biggest assets has always been his versatility. That's proving the case at Marseille, too. 

    This past weekend, Weah provided his first assist of the season, setting up Mason Greenwood in a loss to Lens. In that match, Weah started as a right-wingback, but that didn't prevent him from influencing the attack. 

    Statistics show that. When compared to other fullbacks in top five leagues, Weah is in the 75th percentile or better in shots, progressive carries and passing percentage. When compared to pure wingers, he's in the 87th percentile or better in tackles, interceptions and clearances.

    You can nitpick those numbers, or simply conclude that Weah is doing a lot of different things for a team that is asking him to do a lot of different things. That bodes well for the USMNT, because that may be what's asked of Weah next summer at the World Cup.

    Praise for Adams

    Bournemouth fans took to social media this week to gush about Tyler Adams.

    "Send Leeds another 20 million. We robbed them blind," one post read.

    "He's like a pitbull," said another, "and possibly the most vital part of our team."

    Deserved praise for one hell of a player, who continues to take his game to a new level. Adams, no surprise, is a tackling machine. He's averaging 3.58 tackles per 90, putting him with the best in the world. At the moment, Adams is tied for seventh in the Premier League in tackles. He's third in the league in interceptions, too.

    Those defensive stats are, ultimately, leading to results. Following Sunday's win over Nottingham Forest, one in which Adams picked up an unlikely assist, Bournemouth are up to second in the Premier League with 18 points through nine games. Bournemouth are starting to get recognition as a result. So, too, is Adams, who should be earning more praise.