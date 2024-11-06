Americans Abroad: How are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and the USMNT's stars faring in Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League?

GOAL looks at how Americans are doing in top Euro competitions, arguably the most indicative tests of where players stand

Europe's top competitions are rolling and, once again, there's a large contingent of USMNT stars playing their part. More Americans than ever, in fact. On Tuesday, nine USMNT stars played in the Champions League, the most ever in a single day. Just four years ago, that record was set at five and, looking ahead, there could be more to come.

Several Americans are thriving on the big stage. The world has taken notice of Christian Pulisic's surge, with the USMNT and AC Milan star's latest victim being none other than Real Madrid. The USMNT contingent at PSV, led by Malik Tillman, is pushing too, while Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie remain key contributors at Juventus.

It's not all great, though. The margins are fine at the highest levels, as several Americans have learned already in these competitions. Whether it's the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, these games are difficult and they remain arguably the most indicative test of where players stand. Some have shined, others have faltered but, either way, it's been a wild start to European competition for USMNT stars abroad.

GOAL looks at the performance of the Americans this season in Europe's most challenging competitions.