América are reportedly interested in Toluca's Alexis Vega and Paulinho as potential reinforcements for the Club World Cup
Together, they scored more goals than several Liga MX teams: Puebla, Santos, FC Juárez, Mazatlán FC, Querétaro, Chivas, and San Luis
- Paulinho scored 12 goals in the Clausura 2025, finishing as the top scorer, while Alexis Vega netted nine
- Toluca was the top-scoring team with 41 goals
- León will find out in early May whether or not they will participate in the tournament