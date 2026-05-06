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‘Your mistake is my mistake’ - Amad reveals ‘biggest change’ at Man Utd under Michael Carrick
A new era under Michael Carrick
Speaking to Sky Sports, Amad detailed the remarkable transformation Manchester United have undergone since Carrick was appointed on January 13. The interim manager has steadied the ship, securing 10 wins, two draws, and two losses in his 14 matches in charge. Amad, whose contract runs until June 30, 2030, has been a key figure in this revival. The talented winger expressed his delight at the current atmosphere. "I enjoy a lot playing with him [Carrick]. Honestly, he’s a good guy, talking with everyone, having good relationships with every player. That is something that helps a lot," he stated.
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Building a unified dressing room
The sense of unity is what Amad considers the most significant shift at the club. The Ivorian, who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season while contributing two goals and three assists, emphasised how the fear of making errors has vanished. "I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful. In the dressing room, we are really together, every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you make a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team," he explained.
The influence of the coaching staff
Amad was also quick to credit the wider backroom team for their role in revitalising the squad's energy levels over the past few months. Having played 2,173 minutes this term, the attacker understands the physical and mental demands of the campaign. "That’s something that changed the team, and I think it’s also because of Michael Carrick and his staff, don’t forget also Trav [interim assistant Travis Binnion], and the other staff. They are really important for the team, and they bring that kind of energy to the team, and that is very important," the forward added.
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Looking ahead to next season
With Champions League qualification for next season already secured, attention will inevitably turn to Manchester United's managerial situation. Amad made his preference clear: "Everyone is happy to have him as manager. Everyone is with him... we will be happy if we have him next season as manager."