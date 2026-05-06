‘Your mistake is my mistake’ - Amad reveals ‘biggest change’ at Man Utd under Michael Carrick

The sense of unity is what Amad considers the most significant shift at the club. The Ivorian, who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season while contributing two goals and three assists, emphasised how the fear of making errors has vanished. "I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful. In the dressing room, we are really together, every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you make a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team," he explained.