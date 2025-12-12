Alvaro Morata suffers brutal injury blow as Como face long spell without ex-Real Madrid & Chelsea striker

Cesc Fabregas faces a major headache heading into the winter break after Como confirmed that their marquee summer signing has sustained a serious muscle injury. Morata limped off during the first half of the recent clash against Inter at San Siro, clutching his thigh after a challenge near the corner flag.

According to an official statement from the club, tests have confirmed a "high-grade lesion of the long adductor muscle in his left thigh". While the club stopped short of putting a definitive timeline on his return, reports in Italy suggest the Spaniard will be out for at least two months. He is expected to miss crucial fixtures as Como look to climb the table, with a potential return date pencilled in for mid-February 2026. They face two matches against AC Milan by then, one of which is supposed to be played in Australia, as well as Lazio and Atalanta.