Getty Images Sport
Alvaro Arbeloa convinced of Kylian Mbappe's 'commitment' to Real Madrid as star forward faces increased criticism
Mbappe's availability and commitment questioned
Mbappe has found himself under the microscope following a period of indifferent form and missed game time, most notably in the recent Clasico against Barcelona. Some sections of the Spanish media have questioned whether the forward is fully focused on the Madrid cause or already looking ahead to international commitments this summer. This growing tension culminated in an unprecedented social media backlash and a "Mbappé Out" petition reportedly signed by millions, as fans grew furious over the poor timing of his luxury holiday to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury.
Speaking ahead of the clash with Real Oviedo, Arbeloa addressed the situation directly. "We’ll see if he can finish today’s session. He completed it yesterday, and if he’s available, he’ll certainly get some playing time and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club," the coach stated. When asked if he thought Mbappe had shown full commitment to the club, he added: "Of course, I couldn’t think otherwise. Otherwise, I wouldn’t know where I am. This club is a blessing for all of us. We know what it’s like to be away from Madrid, and my players need to be aware of how lucky they are."
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing World Cup distractions
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, suggestions have surfaced that certain players may be managing their intensity to avoid injury. Arbeloa was quick to dismiss the idea that any of his squad members, including Mbappe, were holding back on the pitch to preserve themselves for their national teams.
“It hasn’t happened to me, and I hope it doesn’t. I’ve been very careful with the players; in 95% of cases, I’ve tried not to take risks, gradually increasing their playing time when they were coming back from injury," Arbeloa explained. He maintained that the stakes at club level remain too high for complacency, noting: "I don’t think anyone will ever be unwilling to put in a hard tackle because they’re thinking about the World Cup. We have a lot to prove in these three matches."
Arbeloa's management philosophy and future
Arbeloa’s position is under scrutiny amid reports of Jose Mourinho returning this summer and a trophyless season marked by falling out of the title race early in La Liga, alongside exits from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. His leadership has been further undermined by his inability to manage a fractured dressing room, highlighted by the recent clash between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
“I understand the criticism of the decisions I make," Arbeloa said regarding his media persona. "Many times I say what I think, and other times I say what I have to. But that’s how I relate to the players; that’s how I’ve done it in the youth academy as well. A coach has to be a shield for his players. When I’m with them, I say things I shouldn’t say here. Always with respect. I’ve been demanding, I’ve pushed them... I wouldn’t change how I’ve defended my players here." Addressing his future, he concluded: "I understand the questions, but please respect my decision to focus on the match. Once the league season is over, I’ll be able to answer those questions."
- Getty Images Sport
Carvajal snub and Spain representation
Addressing Dani Carvajal's omission from Spain's World Cup squad, Arbeloa respected the decision but admitted, "I’d always want him on my team because of what he contributes both on and off the field; it’s a shame he can’t be playing for the national team." Despite the lack of Madrid representation in the current setup, Arbeloa maintained his support for the squad, noting that his players "have had a season where they’ve shown the kind of players they are."