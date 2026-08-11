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Goal.com
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Diego SimeoneGetty Images
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Álvarez ignored, praise for Mbappé and Yamal: Simeone says pressure is killing him at Atlético

D. Simeone
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
A. Griezmann
J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Real Madrid
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Argentina
France
Spain

Fifteen years of resilience and battling on the touchline, and now Diego Simeone breaks his silence. The Atlético Madrid boss reveals the other side of his legendary journey: the joy of the beginnings, the weight of expectations and the pressure of competing with Spain's two giants.

Simeone spoke in a lengthy interview with the French magazine "France Football", carried by the French newspaper "L'Équipe". Longevity at a single club, he says, demands constant renewal: "I have had to rebuild the team on many occasions, relying on the abilities of the players who joined us, and this is essential to remain for many years."

  • The philosophy of winning and pressure

    On the endless debate about his style of play, the Argentine coach argued that every coach chases the same thing: winning. Then came the sarcasm. Could the attacking purists keep that same style at other clubs without shipping more goals?

    "El Cholo" admitted during the interview that the weight of responsibility has doubled over the years: "All this weight I feel now after 15 years, I did not feel it in the first three or four seasons." 

    He continued: "I was free and at ease, winning was a pleasure, but today it is merely a relief. We are suffering because we have taken the club to a place where we have become more exposed and under enormous pressure."

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  • Competing with Real Madrid and Barcelona

    Simeone spoke frankly about how tough it is to compete in Spain. Atlético, he stressed, always need to be at their sharpest, unlike Real Madrid and Barcelona. 

    The Argentine coach said: "One goal is enough for them to win, because Mbappé or Lamine Yamal might appear suddenly and score. For us, giving our maximum effort is not enough to win, because Barcelona and Real Madrid are rarely below their level at the same time."

  • Ignoring the most important issue: Julián Álvarez

    Diego Simeone brushed aside any talk of Julian Alvarez, refusing to touch on his compatriot's stance over negotiations with Barcelona. Alvarez has grown into one of the most prominent figures in the Atletico Madrid squad. Yet the Argentine coach turned instead to other matters: defensive solidity, the weight of responsibility and the fight with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

    That deliberate silence looked like a calculated move to distance himself from the controversy around his young forward, be it his adaptation to the team's style, his expected role next season, or even a potential switch to one of the rivals. 

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  • Transfer market and defensive solidity

    On preparations for the new season, Simeone reassured the fans of Los Rojiblancos, expressing his confidence in the club's management: "The club is making relentless efforts, and there is still plenty of time until the first of September". 

    The Argentine coach went on: "I trust that the management of the Madrid club will provide me with the tools needed to compete, as it has always done".

    His most important technical request soon followed: "I would like us to regain the defensive solidity we lost, because last season, especially in the Champions League, we produced a very poor defensive performance". 

    "We reached the semi-final, so imagine how we had to attack, something no one appreciates because we are Atlético Madrid," he added. He also called on the midfielders to score more goals.

  • Griezmann and the human side

    On his relationship with his star Antoine Griezmann, he let a touching human side show: "I'm very fortunate. We built a wonderful relationship, my daughters are friends with his children, I've had the chance to work with a genius, I feel deeply moved when I talk about him."

    He signed off by insisting his motivation to stay isn't about chasing the records of Wenger or Ferguson. It's the energy and humility to carry on. His aim is to shrink the gap between league titles, having already cut it from 18 years before his 2011 arrival to seven years between the 2014 and 2021 crowns.