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Lobotka Napoli Bologna Getty

Translated by

Allegri win by a narrow margin and banish the ghosts: Napoli, 1-0 against Bologna

SSC Napoli vs Bologna
SSC Napoli
Bologna
Serie A

Relive Serie A matchday four LIVE with us.

Serie A matchday four

Napoli 1-0 Bologna

Scorer: 66' Lobotka (N)



Napoli took the points by the narrowest of margins. Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli had to respond after three straight defeats, against Como and Inter in the league and Arsenal in the Champions League, with their only win a hard-fought opening-round result against Genoa. At 6pm at the Maradona, they beat Bologna 1-0 thanks to Lobotka's goal from a Favasuli assist, with Favasuli the best player on the pitch. Domenico Tedesco's Bologna, who came into the game off a last-gasp draw against Sassuolo, slipped to their third defeat in the fourth Serie A matchday. Napoli move onto 6 points.




  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-BOLOGNAAFP

    The goals and key moments

    89' - Favasuli is at it again, bursting down the right and hitting a diagonal effort, Pessina saves.


    86' - Bologna push for an equaliser: Libra plays in Mbangula, but the former Juventus man's shot is straight at the keeper.


    70' - Chance for Napoli to double their lead: Pessina does brilliantly to block Hojlund's lob after Lobotka picked him out well.


    66' - NAPOLI TAKE THE LEAD, LOBOTKA! Favasuli whips in a superb cross from the right, and the Slovak gets there ahead of Libra to fire first time past Pessina for 1-0.


    51' - Favasuli breaks brilliantly down the right, sends the cross into the middle and Heggem does superbly to get there just ahead of Hojlund, who was waiting for the tap-in.


    46' - Lang tries his luck straight away, a powerful right-footed effort that flies wide.


    39' - Bernardeschi tries a surprise free-kick, but Milinkovic-Savic gets down to save.


    18' - Napoli go close to taking the lead: Politano swings in a left-footed cross from the right, Pessina comes badly for it and Hojlund gets there first with a header, but sends it just wide.


    14' - Napoli look dangerous again: De Bruyne lets fly from distance, but the ball goes over.


    8' - Bologna's opening goal is ruled out! Ferguson curls in a left-footed free-kick from deep, Theate rises unmarked in the middle of the box and beats Milinkovic-Savic with a header. VAR sends the referee to the monitor, and he rules it out for the Belgian defender's starting offside position by the finest of margins.


    3' - Big chance for Napoli! De Bruyne crosses from the right, Vergara gets his head to it ahead of Holm and sends it just over the bar.

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  • The match report

    Napoli-Bologna 1-0

    Scorers: 66' Lobotka (N)


    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Spinazzola; Gilmour, Lobotka, De Bruyne (88' Olivera); Politano (46' Favasuli), Hojlund (75' Lucca), Vergara (46' Lang). Manager: Allegri

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Pessina; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Pobega (46' Libra), Ferguson, Amondarain (66' Moro); Bernardeschi (82' Mbangula), Piccoli (58' Odgaard), Cambiaghi (82' Enem). Manager: Tedesco


    Booked: Amondarain (B)

    Sent off: -

    Assist: Favasuli (N)

    Referee: Bonacina

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