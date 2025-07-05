Allan Saint-Maximin sensationally accuses Fenerbahce doctors of urging him to break doping rules after war of words with Jose Mourinho
Allan Saint-Maximin has accused Fenerbahce of wanting him to break doping rules, in a stunning interview after the winger departed the Turkish giants.
- Fenerbahce wanted Saint-Maximin to break doping rules
- Alleges club doctors tried to give him doping product
- Winger also had weight argument with Jose Mourinho