All smiles, no stress: Sharp performances from Lily Yohannes and Ally Sentnor, a breathtaking attack and winners and losers from USWNT's thrashing of Jamaica

Everyone on the USWNT will go home happy after a 4-0 victory over Jamaica that was about as comfortable as they come

Realistically, a dozen or so U.S. women's national team players made a case to be named a winner from Tuesday night's thorough trouncing of Jamaica. Such was the level of dominance on display. When you win 4-0 with more than 80 percent of the possession, everyone tends to go home happy.

That will be the general sentiment following the match in St. Louis: happiness. Virtually every USWNT player did something notable, and nearly all of them had a moment that they can bank on as something upon which to build.

By the time the final whistle blew, Emma Hayes had a massive smile on her face, and for good reason. Facing an overmatched opponent, her side took care of business from all sides. Defensively, the USWNT had little to do, but were rock solid when they had to be. The midfield ran circles around their counterparts.

Article continues below

And the attack? Breathtaking yet again, despite all of the absent star power at the moment. By scoring four goals Tuesday night, the USWNT have now totaled 35 in six all-time matches against Jamaica, and conceded ... zero.

The USWNT - emphasis on team - was a big winner on Tuesday night, even if this was a small step forward in the grand scheme of things. There's more to come, for sure, but, every now and then, it's nice to have a game like this, one that sends everyone home feeling pretty damn good about what just happened.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Energizer Park.