Alisha Lehmann fires shirt cannon & poses with John Terry at Baller League UK - before her MVPs United side suffers defeat to Chelsea legend's 26ers
Lehmann's side quest amid Como adventure
Although she's yet to score for Como since making her debut for the ambitious Serie A Femminile in October, Lehmann is loving life when it comes to the Baller League and got fully involved with the entertainment side of things on Monday night. She manages MVPs United in the UK edition alongside TV personality Maya James. This was the third game of season two, with MVPs finishing runner-up in the hugely successful first season earlier in 2025.
Swiss star meets with Chelsea legend Terry
This week's match for Lehmann's MVPs was against Terry's 26ers and everything seemed very cordial as the two bosses posed for a snap together to mark the occasion.
MVPs United beaten
Unfortunately for Lehmann, her team was beaten 3-1, a first defeat of this season. J'Ardell Stirling, Emmanuel Robe and Bilal Sayoud scored the crucial goals for 26ers, with Montel McKenzie finding the net for MVPs.
What comes next?
Season two of Baller League UK continues next Monday night with matchday four. For Lehmann, who hasn't completed 90 minutes in Serie A for Como since October 5 and was only a substitute for a win over Ternana last weekend, there's first a visit from AC Milan to attack on Saturday.
