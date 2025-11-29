AFP
'Suits me!' - Como star Alisha Lehmann cracks joke after scoring for Switzerland in friendly defeat to Belgium
Lehmann strikes and smiles as Switzerland fall to Belgium
Belgium struck first through Laura Deloose in the 36th minute, with her long-range effort clipping a defender and wrong-footing the goalkeeper. Switzerland’s best moment of the evening belonged to Lehmann, who took advantage of a defensive lapse shortly after entering the match in the 64th minute. Barely settled on the pitch, she pounced on Belgium’s miscommunication, slotting home with trademark composure to level the contest at 1-1, which was her ninth international goal. Switzerland pushed back with intention but were undone again late on, when Tinne De Caigny finished off a swift counter-attack with a towering header to restore Belgium’s lead.
Speaking afterwards, Lehmann was upbeat despite the defeat. She said: "We did a lot of things well, we had our chances. And we'll learn from the mistakes we made and do better against Wales on Tuesday. It felt good. Also that I got more playing minutes again."
Her goal was her fourth against Belgium, and she added: "The Belgians seem to suit me."
A journey across continents and leagues
Lehmann’s path from a talented teenager in Switzerland to a global figure in women’s football has been anything but linear. She moved to England at just 19 after breaking through at BSC YB Frauen, signing for West Ham United in the Women’s Super League. During her three seasons with the Hammers, she became a central figure in their 2018–19 FA Cup run, finishing as a finalist in one of the club’s most memorable campaigns. A short spell at Everton followed in 2021 before Lehmann settled at Aston Villa, where she spent three seasons. But after years in the WSL, she sought a new challenge, one rooted not only in footballing ambition. In the summer of 2024, she left England for Italy, joining Juventus and immediately tasting silverware as the Bianconere captured the Serie A title. The celebrations were exuberant, but her role was often rotational, a reminder of the fierce competition at one of Europe’s giants. In 2025, a fresh opportunity emerged, and Lehmann embraced it and signed with Como Women.
Lehman explained why she chose Como
Set on the banks of the iconic Lake Como, the club offered not only picturesque surroundings but also a renewed sense of purpose.
She stated: "It's great to wake up every morning to a beautiful view. You wake up much happier."
Later, speaking to The Guardian, Lehmann explained why she chose Como Women: "It’s an independent club, fully focused on women’s football – and that really matters to me. From the start, I could see this wasn’t just another team; it’s a project with real purpose and vision. [So] signing with FC Como Women just felt right.
"We’re in a moment where women’s football can define itself on its own terms, and independent clubs like Como Women have the opportunity in leading the movement. [It] isn’t just about winning matches. It’s about building something that lasts. This is the first time I’ve joined an independent club. That was a big part of my decision. It shows there is a different way of doing things."
She added: "I came here to play football and hope to earn my place by working hard. I came here to compete and to grow as an athlete. The rest will come if I stay true to that. For me, it’s simple: I want to play as much as possible, help the team, and enjoy football. What I love is that they [Como] take the game seriously, but also create space for players to be themselves.
"There’s so much potential here. Italy’s performances have shown the quality and spirit in the game here, and now people are paying attention. I think the league is ready to take a big step forward. With more visibility, investment, and commitment to the players, Serie A Women can become a real force in Europe. Being part of that journey is something I’m really excited about."
What comes next for Lehmann and Switzerland?
Switzerland will continue their preparation under Navarro with a second friendly in Jerez against Wales on Tuesday. After that, Lehmann will return to Italy to resume her Serie A campaign with Como, where her next league test comes against Parma on December 7.
