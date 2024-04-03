Alex Morgan, Korbin Albert and the USWNT stars who need a big SheBelieves Cup as the Olympics edge closer

Time is running out for players to prove themselves ahead of Paris 2024, with places in Emma Hayes' squad still up for grabs

For the U.S. women's national team, the Olympics seemed so far away when they were treading water post-World Cup. They're just over three months away now, though, and there's still so much to figure out before Paris 2024.

New coach Emma Hayes hasn't yet arrived, but her fingerprints are all over the roster that has been selected for the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. will begin the tournament on Saturday with a clash against Japan, with a meeting with either Canada or Brazil coming up the following Tuesday. It'll be two big tests that should give the U.S. some more insight into where they stand heading into the summer.

The squad features returning stars, some new faces, and a bunch of players on the bubble that could use some big moments before a final Olympics squad is selected.

But who has the biggest point to prove over the next week? GOAL takes a look at the USWNT stars who are under the most pressure heading into the SheBelieves Cup: