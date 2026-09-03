AFP
Aleksandr Golovin set for shock AS Monaco exit as Russian giants move for playmaker
Golovin considers Monaco exit before deadline
Golovin could leave Monaco before the Russian transfer window closes on September 10. Negotiations have officially opened between the Principality side and two suitors in his homeland.
According to Nice-Matin, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is open to departing Monaco and wishes to return to Russia. Zenit and Spartak Moscow are both actively pursuing a deal to secure his signature. Despite being under contract until 2029, Golovin is looking for a new challenge. Monaco are working with both interested clubs to find a solution that satisfies all parties.
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Monaco open to sales after aborted moves
The potential departure comes as Monaco entertain offers for squad members. General manager Thiago Scuro confirmed to the press on Wednesday afternoon that the club remains open to player sales.
This stance follows aborted Premier League transfers for both Folarin Balogun and Lamine Camara. Consequently, the French side are now prepared to sanction Golovin's exit if an acceptable agreement is reached.
Negotiations are progressing as Zenit and Spartak attempt to agree terms before time runs out. Monaco are seeking a resolution that works financially while fulfilling Golovin's desire to return home.
Six years on the French Riviera
Golovin arrived at Monaco in July 2018 and has grown into a key figure for the team. The midfielder has made 270 appearances in all competitions during his time in the Principality. The playmaker remains an important starter for Monaco in the current campaign. He has already proven decisive in the opening weeks of the season, registering one goal and one assist across three official matches.
Despite his key role on the pitch, his desire to head back to Russia has prompted swift negotiations. Monaco are now weighing up his loss against their broader transfer strategy.
- AFP
Clock ticking toward Russian transfer deadline
The coming days will decide whether Golovin completes his return to Russian football. With the domestic transfer window remaining open until September 10, both Zenit and Spartak face a tight timeframe to finalise terms. Monaco must balance their sporting ambitions with financial management following the collapse of other major departures.
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