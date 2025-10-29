Getty Images Sport
Alan Pulido reportedly set to be Chivas’ first departure ahead of next tournament
Pulido first, Hernández to follow
According to multiple reports from Mexico, Pulido will not renew his contract with El Rebaño, making him the club’s first confirmed departure ahead of the 2026 Clausura. Teams such as Pumas are reportedly interested in the forward, who has scored just two goals in 20 appearances since rejoining the club.
Javier Hernández is another player who won’t continue with the team.
Fading legends in Guadalajara
Both Pulido and Hernández left Chivas as legends and were welcomed back as such when they returned a few seasons ago, as part of the club’s plan to rebuild and restore its former glory. However, neither player has managed to make a meaningful impact in their second stint, and neither is expected to continue beyond this year.
Between them, the two have combined for just five goals since returning to Chivas - with Hernández scoring three in 39 appearances. The veteran striker has featured in only four matches during the Apertura 2025.
Chicharito, Pulido pass the torch
Chivas will part ways with two of their legends as Gabriel Milito’s side enjoys one of its best runs in recent years. The team sits sixth in the Apertura 2025 with 23 points and has found its new starting striker in academy product Armando González.
At just 22 years old, González has been the breakout star of the tournament, scoring 10 goals in 15 matches. With his emergence, the club’s board won’t hesitate to say goodbye to two former heroes whose glory days now belong to the past.
What comes next?
Chivas visit Pachuca this Sunday looking for a win that would secure their hold on sixth place. Surprisingly, they’re no longer in contention for a higher spot, as fifth-place Monterrey sit on 30 points with only six left to play for.
That’s why Chivas, currently on 23 points, will aim to protect their position and clinch direct qualification to the Liguilla.
