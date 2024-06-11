Marcelo GallardoGetty Images
Richard Mills

Al-Ittihad set to pay out historic €30m settlement to fire coach Marcelo Gallardo after miserable Saudi Pro League season

Marcelo GallardoAl IttihadSaudi Pro League

Marcelo Gallardo is reportedly set to receive an historic €30 million (£25m/$32m) severance package from Al-Ittihad after a poor season.

  • Gallardo joined Al-Ittihad last November
  • Last year's league champions finished fifth this term
  • Gallardo to receive huge sum in sacking deal
