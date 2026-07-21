The summer transfer window may not have opened yet, but plenty of Roshn League clubs have already pushed their business forward. Al-Nassr are the exception.

A financial crisis has left them among the very few clubs set to enter the window without a single deal done.

That same crisis has stopped them replacing Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, who left officially when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Nassr did try to land Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, at the request of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports the deal would cost them just 9 million euros.

Approval, though, has yet to come. Strict oversight governs the club's signings, and the budget for the deal must be signed off before the executive committee can conclude negotiations.