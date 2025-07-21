Al-Hilal over Liverpool?! Alexander Isak agrees to transfer talks with Saudi giants despite Reds' £120m interest in unsettled Newcastle striker

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have reportedly entered the race to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. Al-Hilal, who are looking for a new forward, are ready to compete with Liverpool to secure a transfer for the Swedish striker. The club are reportedly preparing a massive €130 million (£112m/$151m) offer to convince the Magpies to part ways with Isak.

Al-Hilal eyeing move for Isak

Ready to compete with Liverpool

Isak could consider moving Article continues below