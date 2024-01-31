Agent takes aim at Erik ten Hag for treatment of youngster Facundo Pellistri as winger's Man Utd future is thrown into doubt amid loan interest

Agent takes aim at Erik ten Hag for treatment of youngster Facundo Pellistri as winger's Man Utd future is thrown into doubt amid loan interestRitabrata BanerjeeGettyManchester UnitedErik ten HagFacundo PellistriPremier LeagueFacundo Pellistri's agent has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for mistreating his client, who is looking to seal a move out of the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPellistri's agent slammed Ten HagAccused manager of mistreating youngsterPellistri close to joining Granada on loan