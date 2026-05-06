According to a report in the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serbian striker and the Serie A record champions have held five rounds of talks, but they have not yet reached an agreement on a new contract.
Translated by
After five fruitless rounds of talks, FC Bayern's striker appears edging closer to a move
Vlahovic is ready to accept a two-year extension and a reduced salary, but the club and the player have yet to agree on ancillary costs such as bonus payments and the signing-on fee.
On a net salary of around €12 million, the 26-year-old remains one of Serie A's highest earners.
His current deal, signed when he moved from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022 for a fee of just under €85m, expires at the end of this season, meaning he could leave Turin on a free transfer.
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FC Bayern are also showing an interest in Dusan Vlahovic.
Italian clubs such as AC Milan have long been linked with the 41-time Serbia international, and Bayern Munich are also reported to be tracking him.
At Säbener Straße he could replace Nicolas Jackson, who is due to return to Chelsea FC after his loan spell. Behind the established Harry Kane, the 26-year-old would likely begin as a substitute; nevertheless, with Kane now 32, Vlahovic would still have a clear path to regular first-team football.
This term he has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 20 competitive outings; a lengthy adductor injury sidelined him until his comeback against Sassuolo on 21 March, and he has since scored in the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.