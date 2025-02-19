Ademola Lookman blasted as 'one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen' by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following shock Champions League exit

Ademola Lookman was blasted as "one of the worst penalty takers" by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following their shock Champions League exit.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Club Brugge beat Atalanta 3-1 to seal last-16 berth

Lookman scuffed his effort from the spot

Gasperini did not want the Nigerian to take the penalty Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱