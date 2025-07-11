This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH48-SALZBURG-REAL MADRIDAFP
Chirayu Parmar

‘Accept their flaws!’ - Xabi Alonso warned by ex-Spain boss he could 'mess things up' with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr if Real Madrid coach demands star forwards defend

K. MbappeVinicius JuniorX. AlonsoV. del BosqueReal MadridLaLigaFIFA Club World Cup

Ex-Spain boss Vicente del Bosque warns Xabi Alonso not to overwork Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr defensively, saying it could backfire at Real Madrid.

  • Del Bosque urges Alonso to “accept” Mbappe and Vinicius’ flaws
  • Warns that focusing on their defending may “mess things up”
  • Both players prefer similar attacking zones
